Sushmita Sen RESUMES Aarya 3 shoot, says 'she is meaner & fearless this time'; WATCH

Sushmita Sen fans need to rejoice as the Bollywood diva has resumed shooting for the third season of the popular crime-drama Aarya, following her recent heart surgery.

Sen's recovery after her heart attack has been remarkable, and her recent return to the set in Jaipur is a testament to her resilience and determination.

Her co-star Vikas Kumar spoke to News18 about the incident, stating that the cast had to halt production after only one day of filming, as it was clear that Sen needed time to recuperate.

Sushmita Sen shares a video as she returns to shoot

In a recent video shared on Instagram, Sen can be seen prepping for her role as the fierce protagonist, sharpening her sword fighting skills to perfection.

Sen had announced her heart attack on social media, where she also shared her gratitude for those who aided in her swift recovery.

With a big heart and an even bigger will to overcome obstacles, Sen is now back in action and ready to entertain her fans.

About Aarya 3

Aarya, which is directed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, is an official remake of the Dutch crime-drama Penoz.

It revolves around the story of a middle-aged woman's fight to save her family from the criminal underworld. Sen's portrayal of the character has been highly lauded, and fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming season.

In addition to Aarya 3, Sen is also set to star in the highly anticipated Taali, where she will portray the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. With her incredible talent and unwavering spirit, Sen continues to inspire audiences and leave a mark in the entertainment industry.