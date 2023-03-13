Sushmita Sen reveals, 'Walking the ramp felt like a rebirth considering my recent health scare'

Sushmita Sen | All pics: Varinder Chawla

Sushmita Sen has always been the epitome of a strong woman and March 11 was no exception. Despite having a heart attack recently, the former Miss Universe turned showstopper for Anushree Reddy at the Lakme Fashion Week.

The actress, who will soon be seen in Taali and Aarya 3, was oozing with freshness, beauty and grace along with her hundred watt smile as she wowed everyone in a yellow choli lehenga while the song Jhoom Jhoom played in the background. She also spoke to the media at the event.

Sushmita presents a sense of celebration of life in the truest sense. Sushmita says, “I felt very nice walking the ramp. This is a show which I will always cherish. When I received the call from Anushree, I must confess she is the only one who had the strength that she kind of echoed my sentiments.”

Speaking about her enthusiasm on walking the ramp she avers, “In fact, I was pondering over this for the last 10 days. How do I come back from this latest (medical hiccup) happening? Everyone was feeling bad and then came Anushree Reddy, asking me to be her showstopper. I jumped! It was literally like an answer to me. This ramp walk and this show will mean a lot to me in my life for many years to come.”

Sushmita Sen |

She adds, “This brings me back to celebrations of life. Walking the ramp gives you a different high. Your live audiences give you live reactions and this live reaction feels great. It also allows designers to celebrate fashion, and also allows their voice to present who they are.”

Fashion helps the models as well. “It allows us models to be part of this wonderful show and be able to express themselves,” she shares.

Anushree Reddy, Sushmita Sen |

Last but not the least, Sushmita is all praise for the designer. “I love her and I can go on talking about her design expertise and the masterpieces she creates. This was truly a magical collection with outburst of colours, modelled around the muse of Ahilya. The collection is about apsaras, and the magical world of powerful women. To be Anushree’s muse was truly special, especially because I was born in Hyderabad where she is also from,” she explains.

“She made me come alive and it felt like a rebirth considering all the excitement my life has offered me lately. She put me in a colour that I had never expected would look so good on me. Now, I think I will don it often,” Sushmita shares.