Sushmita Sen praises daughter Renee singing Adele’s hit track Set Fire To The Rain, calls it ‘voice of angel'

In a delightful display of talent and musical prowess, Renee, the daughter of Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen, recently took to social media to share her rendition of Adele's chart-topping anthem ‘Set Fire To The Rain’.

The internet quickly erupted with praises and accolades, applauding the young starlet for her mesmerizing performance. Adding to the chorus of adoration,

Sushmita herself showered her daughter with affection, proudly showcasing a radiant photo of Renee accompanied by her angelic voice.

Here's what she wrote

The heartfelt video upload was accompanied by a touching note from Sushmita, expressing her profound joy and admiration for her daughter's remarkable talents. "Form her first voice calling me Maa…to singing this song by @adele beautifully like an angel, her voice remains the same! So proud of you Shona @reneesen47," Sushmita penned, exuding a sense of maternal pride and love.

The tender display of affection resonated deeply with fans, who were touched by the bond between the two.

Renee grateful to her mother

Renee, in turn, took the opportunity to express her gratitude to her beloved mother, acknowledging her as a pillar of strength and unwavering support.

"This has been one of my most favorite songs for a long time now... Adele is pure magic, so I feel overjoyed to sing her songs. I hope you enjoy listening to my attempt," Renee humbly shared. She went on to thank the talented duo of @raghavtripathi and @rohittriipathi for their technical assistance, while directing a heartfelt message to her mother: "Maa, thank you for being my biggest strength and giving me the encouragement to be my best!!! I love you."

Sushmita Sen, a doting mother of two, frequently offers glimpses into her life with Renee and Alisah on her Instagram handle, showcasing their special moments.

Last year, Renee made her acting debut with the short film 'Suttabaazi', which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, marking the beginning of her own artistic journey.

Her views on Sushmita's parenting

In a candid conversation with NDTV, Renee shared her thoughts on her mother's parenting style and their evolving relationship. "My mom is really relaxed. She values discipline, but we - Alisah and I - have our own space. She gives us that. She doesn't pressurize us in any way. She is really motivating. I am so happy I can talk to her. Our relationship has changed now that we are in the same field," Renee revealed, shedding light on the strong bond they share.