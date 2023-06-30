‘Mai Taali Bajati Nahi Bajwati Hoon’: Watch The Powerful Promo Of Sushmita Sen’s Upcoming Series

Actress Sushmita Sen is all set to amaze audiences once again with her upcoming series, 'Taali'. as Pride Month comes to a close.

In this much-anticipated project, Sen will portray the inspiring transgender activist, Gauri Sawant. The series, directed by acclaimed Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, is currently in production and is expected to premiere on JioCinema.

Building up the excitement surrounding 'Taali', Sushmita Sen recently shared a captivating promo on her social media platforms.

THE CAPTVATING PROMO OF 'TAALI'

In the promo, Sen delivers a powerful statement, saying, "Main Taali bajaati nahi bajwati hoon" (I don't clap, I make others clap). This simple yet impactful line has caught the attention of her dedicated fans and followers.

After the tremendous success of her previous series, 'Aarya', Sushmita Sen is eager to portray the remarkable journey of Gauri Sawant in "Taali."

As we all know, Pride Month is ending today. Sushmita Sen's announcement of the promo on June 30, the final day of Pride Month, further adds to the significance of this upcoming series. In her post, Sen wrote, "Laakh gira de bijli mujhpe, mai toh satrang banu. #HappyPride Featuring @sushmitasen47 as the remarkable @shreegaurisawant in #TaaliOnJioCinema. Coming soon. Directed by @ravijadhavofficial Created by @arjunsbaran & @kartiknishandar (sic)." The message encapsulates the essence of Pride, celebrating diversity and self-empowerment.

Sen's daughter, Renee, and sister-in-law, Charu Asopa, were quick to shower praise on the post. Charu expressed her admiration for the captivating first look, while Renee wholeheartedly declared her love and unwavering support for her mother.

ABOUT THE SERIES

The series sheds light on Gauri's life and her contributions as an activist. Gauri Sawant, the founder of Sakhi Char Chaughi Trust, focuses on promoting safe sex and provides essential counselling services to transgender individuals in Mumbai.

Gauri's own story is a testament to resilience and courage. She left her family behind as Ganesh Sawant and moved to Bombay.

While working at an NGO, fate led her to Gayatri, her daughter, who had been orphaned after her mother, a sex worker, tragically lost her life to HIV in 2001.