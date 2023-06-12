Why Adipurush Fans Will Not Be Able To Watch Prabhas' Film In IMAX 3D |

The makers of Adipurush announced on Sunday that the film’s advance booking is open. The multilingual period saga will hit the screens in 3D across the globe on June 16. However, fans will not be able to book tickets for this magnum opus in IMAX. As per reports, there are no screens available since Warner Bros. Pictures had already blocked them for DC's superhero film, The Flash, which releases on the same date.

That being said, Adipurush will have its international premiere on June 13 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Last week, the new trailer of Adipurush was unveiled at Tirupati. It is 2 minutes and 24 seconds in length and opens with Saif Ali Khan's character of Ravan abducting Kriti Sanon's character of Janaki as Prabhas's Ram challenges Ravan saying: "Aa raha hoon nyaay ke 2 pairon se anyay ke 10 sir kuchalne (I'm coming for you to battle out the injustice with the justice)."

For those unversed, the film's director Om Raut requested the film's producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre, wherever the film is being played, in honour of Lord Hanuman.

Actor Devdatta Nage will essay the role of Hanuman, who plays a pivotal role in his battle against Lankesh to rescue the abducted Janaki.

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. Sunny Singh plays the role of Lakshman and Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

Read Also Most Expensive Adipurush Ticket In Mumbai Can Get You More Than 100 Vada Pavs This Monsoon