'Manish’s Narrative Is His Twisted Imagination': Digangana Suryavanshi Slaps Defamation Notice Against Showstopper Director

Manish Harishankar and Digangana Suryavanshi | Instagram

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi has filed a defamation case and a police complaint against Manish Harishankar, who is the producer/director of the web show Showstopper. She has filed a police complaint against him under IPC section 420, 406, 509, 499, 500, 503, 506, 63, 199, 211. She stated that his claims are rubbished and has false allegations made against her.

Here's What Manish Stated Earlier

Manish had accused Digangana of extortion and criminal breach of trust, but once Digangana opened up, it was revealed that Digangana had obtained Akshay Kumar's permission to appear as a presenter for showstopper under a business contract that Manish could not follow after committing.

Here's What Digangana Stated

Digangana spoke up about Manish allegation against her, and said, "Manish’s narrative is his twisted imagination, it’s all untrue. A cheap publicity stunt of simply dragging names, clearly he’s trying to find a bakra so he can bail out from not being able to sell the show even after more than two years. I don’t want to waste any more time explaining further, I’ve already wasted too much time trying to help him".

Digangana's lawyer, Rajendra Mishra Statement

According to him, "We would like to formally state that all of the claims made against our client Digangana are completely false and the result of someone's criminal intent and attempt to conceal their own faults. Our client has known Manish for 7 years and is an actress on his show Showstopper. When Manish was in a situation where he plainly couldn't help himself, he sought assistance from our client and suggested a business transaction in which his staff drafted an MOU between him and our client. Surprisingly, Manish Harishankar does not grasp that extortion is not a legal action; it is referred to as business. Under the conditions of the memorandum. Our customer had recruited a presenter and fulfilled her pledge."

"Our client had the episodes watched by the presenter; nevertheless, the presenter did not enjoy the episodes, so Manish recommended to our client that he make all creative alterations to the presenter's pleasure. Which is when our client requested the presenter again, and after re-editing the show (for which our client spent four days in the edit suite), the presenter watched the episodes and agreed to present the show, despite the fact that many changes were still needed, but Manish promised to fix them after their agreement," the lawyer stated.

He further stated, "Manish was provided a rough draft contract as confirmation of the arrangement; nevertheless, the document needed to undergo several adjustments, which were previously communicated to Manish. Manish agreed to a payment timetable and missed it three times! Our client discovered along the way that Manish lacked the funds to complete the transaction; his financier had requested that he provide NOC or contracts from all other financiers if he required additional funding, and Manish was unable to do so, so no funds were released and the transaction was cancelled."

"Digangana has not received a single money from Manish for the presenter arrangement. He stated that our client had only traveled with his editor, which was inaccurate; instead, she had traveled with her mother and Manish's editor. The episodes were seen in the presence of our client, her mother, the presenter, and her crew. Any statements to the contrary are just created with the objective to harm our clients' image."

"The iPad that Manish says is with our client, he was well aware that it is not. In reality, our customer received the iPad back from the crew and contacted Manish to have it picked up. Manish is yet to be chosen; we're not sure why there's been so much fuss. He says that our client made no contact with the presenter, which is false because the broadcaster's crew visited Manish's office, and his editor met with the presenter. When Manish was unable to secure the necessary funds for the transaction's execution, he unexpectedly requested to meet with the presenter, and our client realized he was merely making false claims, and it would be awkward to introduce him knowing that the deal was failing."

"Manish has spread false quotes in the name of our client, tarnished her reputation, made false claims in the media, leaked a business deal proposal, signed a false MOU with a commitment of having money when there was none, cheated by not returning/cancelling the MOU he has , didn’t pay our client’s actors fee yet while he falsely claims that he has, in fact our clients staff hasn’t been paid, defamed our client, leaked out clients home address, trapped her in a situation voluntarily and much more.

According to his lawyer, they have sent him a defamation notice. He has also stated that they have evidence of all transparent communication, and Manish has spread false information.

The sections are 509 which is is intending to insult the modesty of any women, 406 which is criminal breach of trust, 420 that is cheating and dishonesty, 499 which is criminal defamation, 500 that is criminal defamation punishment, 503 which is criminal intimidation, also 506 that is criminal intimidation punishment, 63 which is giving false information, 199 for his false statements, and 211 to make false charge of offence made with intent to injure.