 'I Couldn't Understand That Kind Of Obsession': Sonali Bendre On Fan's Death After Falling In Lake To Meet Her
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Couldn't Understand That Kind Of Obsession': Sonali Bendre On Fan's Death After Falling In Lake To Meet Her

'I Couldn't Understand That Kind Of Obsession': Sonali Bendre On Fan's Death After Falling In Lake To Meet Her

According to her, she does not understand the crazy fan culture. Speaking about her views about the same in an interview with Mid-Day's The Bombay Film Podcast, Sonali addressed the she was not aware about the incident.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Sonali Bendre | Instagram

Several reports suggest that a man died of suicide jumping off the lake just to see a glimpse of Sonali Bendre, while she was on her visit to Bhopal in 90s. Sonali has reacted to the incident and was shocked with disbelief at the reports.

According to her, she does not understand the crazy fan culture. Speaking about her views about the same in an interview with Mid-Day's The Bombay Film Podcast, Sonali addressed the she was not aware about the incident.

Read Also
Sonali Bendre and 55 achievers from different fields walk the ramp at Fashionshow by Designer Shaina...
article-image

Here's What Sonali Said About Fan's Death

Sonali was shocked when she was questioned whether the actress was aware about it, with disbelief, she stated, “Yeh sach hai? [Is it true]? How can someone…”

She was also question about the craziest thing, a fa has done for her. To which she said, “There’d be fan mails. We wondered to test, if it was in actual blood. I’d be shattered, if it was. Best to appreciate, and leave it at that. How can people place humans on such a pedestal, that they’ll fall from, anyway?.”

Speaking about fan culture and obsession in Bollywood, she stated, “I couldn't understand that kind of obsession for somebody."

Read Also
Only Aamir Khan & Naseeruddin Shah Knew India-Pakistan Angle In Sarfarosh, Director Reveals He Lied...
article-image

Sonali is best known for her films Diljale, Duplicate, Major Saab and Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. This year, even her films Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain completed 25 years. On the work front, The actress made a comeback in 2022 with Zee 5 show The Broken News, giving two hit seasons.

Read Also
Only Aamir Khan & Naseeruddin Shah Knew India-Pakistan Angle In Sarfarosh, Director Reveals He Lied...
article-image

Sonali has earlier battled with Cancer in 2021. She has undergoing treatment in a New York City hospital. Speaking about her battle to Hindustan Times in an interview in April 2024, she said, "My disease has taught me that beauty lies in imperfection. Perfect things do not have the same beauty as defective things. I've learned to appreciate my flaws. I don't want to be limited to my physical appearance. I want more than that, which is where Broken News comes in."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Couldn't Understand That Kind Of Obsession': Sonali Bendre On Fan's Death After Falling In Lake...

'I Couldn't Understand That Kind Of Obsession': Sonali Bendre On Fan's Death After Falling In Lake...

'Manish’s Narrative Is His Twisted Imagination': Digangana Suryavanshi Slaps Defamation Notice...

'Manish’s Narrative Is His Twisted Imagination': Digangana Suryavanshi Slaps Defamation Notice...

From Rupali Ganguly To Bhavika Sharma; TV Celebs Wish Their Fathers On Fathers Day 2024

From Rupali Ganguly To Bhavika Sharma; TV Celebs Wish Their Fathers On Fathers Day 2024

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Crew Producer Rhea Kapoor Pursued Him For One Year To Create Naina: 'Told Her...

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Crew Producer Rhea Kapoor Pursued Him For One Year To Create Naina: 'Told Her...

'Unke Bina Main Jaha Hoon Waha Nahi Pohoch Paati': Sayli Salunkhe Attributes Her Success To Father...

'Unke Bina Main Jaha Hoon Waha Nahi Pohoch Paati': Sayli Salunkhe Attributes Her Success To Father...