'I Couldn't Understand That Kind Of Obsession': Sonali Bendre On Fan's Death After Falling In Lake To Meet Her

Sonali Bendre | Instagram

Several reports suggest that a man died of suicide jumping off the lake just to see a glimpse of Sonali Bendre, while she was on her visit to Bhopal in 90s. Sonali has reacted to the incident and was shocked with disbelief at the reports.

According to her, she does not understand the crazy fan culture. Speaking about her views about the same in an interview with Mid-Day's The Bombay Film Podcast, Sonali addressed the she was not aware about the incident.

Read Also Sonali Bendre and 55 achievers from different fields walk the ramp at Fashionshow by Designer Shaina...

Here's What Sonali Said About Fan's Death

Sonali was shocked when she was questioned whether the actress was aware about it, with disbelief, she stated, “Yeh sach hai? [Is it true]? How can someone…”

She was also question about the craziest thing, a fa has done for her. To which she said, “There’d be fan mails. We wondered to test, if it was in actual blood. I’d be shattered, if it was. Best to appreciate, and leave it at that. How can people place humans on such a pedestal, that they’ll fall from, anyway?.”

Speaking about fan culture and obsession in Bollywood, she stated, “I couldn't understand that kind of obsession for somebody."

Sonali is best known for her films Diljale, Duplicate, Major Saab and Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. This year, even her films Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain completed 25 years. On the work front, The actress made a comeback in 2022 with Zee 5 show The Broken News, giving two hit seasons.

Sonali has earlier battled with Cancer in 2021. She has undergoing treatment in a New York City hospital. Speaking about her battle to Hindustan Times in an interview in April 2024, she said, "My disease has taught me that beauty lies in imperfection. Perfect things do not have the same beauty as defective things. I've learned to appreciate my flaws. I don't want to be limited to my physical appearance. I want more than that, which is where Broken News comes in."