 Whoa! Zendaya did her own makeup for NMACC event, fan shares chat with 'Euphoria' star
Zendaya had done her own makeup for the event, which was held on April 1, and she was just as sweet in person as she appeared on the screen.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Zendaya | Photo File

Hollywood star Zendaya wowed the Indian crowd at the opening of the NMACC gala in Mumbai with her stunning appearances. What;s more impressivbe is the fact that she did her own makeup for the event. 

The Euphoria star's beauty regime was a hot topic of conversation amongst her fans after one lucky individual shared a brief exchange with the star. The fan revealed that Zendaya had done her own makeup for the event, which was held on April 1, and that she was just as sweet in person as she appeared on screen.

Here’s what happened

The social media user shared a chat and  wrote, “she did her own makeup last night and I loved that. The snapshot in the post is of Zendaya’s fan who claims she herself told her.

As soon as this post was shared, several fans of the actress went berserk and commented in large numbers. One user said, “Omg she looks so stunning.” 

In the chat, the fan was seen saying ‘You looked absolutely stunning in your saree (read heart emotions). Hope you are enjoying your time in India!” The next test reads: “Did you do your own makeup last night? If so, it looks amazing (eyes heart emotions).”

It’s surprising to witness that Zendaya has also responded to the fan’s text saying , “Yes I did.” She thanked the fans and also shared the snapshot on her IG stories later. 

Have a look at the post shared by her fan here:

Let us tell you, this isn’t the first time Zendaya has done her makeup by herself. She also informed her fans about handling her makeup on her own last year during Oscars. 

Fans loved her look at the red carpet

Many were left in awe at the fact that Zendaya had done her own makeup for such an important event, and it only added to her already impressive reputation as a multi-talented actress. The NMACC Gala was a star-studded affair, and Zendaya's presence added to the glamour of the evening.

No doubt, Zendaya is a style icon and is known for her impeccable fashion sense. Her daring and unique style have made her a favorite amongst fashion enthusiasts, and her latest appearance at the NMACC Gala did not disappoint.

She wore a deep blue embellished saree by Rahul Mishra at the NMACC inaugural event, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

It is clear that Zendaya is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Her talent, beauty, and style have won her many fans around the world, and her latest appearance in Mumbai only cemented her status as one of Hollywood's brightest stars.

