Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz: International Celebs Dazzle at Day 2 of NMACC Inaugural Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2023

Hollywood celebs were seen at the newly opened Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Day 2 of their inaugural weekend. See more pics ahead

Varinder Chawla

Zendaya made the perfect Indian woman in a saree

Gigi Hadid too gave company to Zendaya, wearing a saree

Love how Indian looks good on celebs of international repute

Tom Holland kept it understated yet sharp in a tux

We'll be back after we've finished gazing at this level of coolness

The gorgeous Penelope Cruz stole our hearts with this pastel pink creation

Oof! Our collective hearts!

