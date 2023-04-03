Zendaya's desi look for Ambani event costs ₹8 lakh; check details

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023
Hollywood star Zendaya stunned in a gorgeous saree on the second day of Ambanis' NMACC event in Mumbai
Varinder Chawla
Zendaya made heads turns in a flowing sultry deep blue saree with a playful floral border and gold-embellished blouse
Varinder Chawla
Her saree was designed by Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra
Varinder Chawla
According to the designer's website, the saree and the golden blouse cost Rs nearly ₹4 lakh
Varinder Chawla
She amped up her look with jewellery from Bulgari which costs around ₹4 lakh. Zendaya's look for the NMACC event costs a whooping ₹8 lakh
The actress shared several pictures on her Instagram account to give a closer look of her beautiful saree
The saree, with hand embroidery, featured a pallu that was fell behind her and gave her an angelic appearance
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Zendaya stole the show on the second day of the star-studded red carpet
Zendaya also thanked Rahul Mishra for creating the elegant costume for her
