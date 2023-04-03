Zendaya's desi look for Ambani event costs ₹8 lakh; check details

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023

Hollywood star Zendaya stunned in a gorgeous saree on the second day of Ambanis' NMACC event in Mumbai

Zendaya made heads turns in a flowing sultry deep blue saree with a playful floral border and gold-embellished blouse

Her saree was designed by Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra

According to the designer's website, the saree and the golden blouse cost Rs nearly ₹4 lakh

She amped up her look with jewellery from Bulgari which costs around ₹4 lakh. Zendaya's look for the NMACC event costs a whooping ₹8 lakh

The actress shared several pictures on her Instagram account to give a closer look of her beautiful saree

The saree, with hand embroidery, featured a pallu that was fell behind her and gave her an angelic appearance

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Zendaya stole the show on the second day of the star-studded red carpet

Zendaya also thanked Rahul Mishra for creating the elegant costume for her

