Photos: Gigi Hadid visits Gateway of India, CSMT railway station in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023
Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is currently in India, is busy touring around Mumbai along with her friends and family members
Gigi landed in Mumbai last week for the inaugural ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre
Post the event, she took time out to tour around the city and was seen posing in front of the Gateway of India
Gigi also visited Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station
"Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love," she captioned her Instagram post
Gigi looked ravishing in a white and gold chikankari saree at the NMACC event
She posed with host Nita Ambani for an uber-glam picture
Gigi also dropped a photo with Shah Rukh Khan and sent the internet into a meltdown
She was also photographed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya
Gigi shared a glimpse of the grandeur that the NMACC inaugural ceremony boasted of
