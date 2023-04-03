Photos: Gigi Hadid visits Gateway of India, CSMT railway station in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is currently in India, is busy touring around Mumbai along with her friends and family members

Gigi landed in Mumbai last week for the inaugural ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Post the event, she took time out to tour around the city and was seen posing in front of the Gateway of India

Gigi also visited Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station

"Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love," she captioned her Instagram post

Gigi looked ravishing in a white and gold chikankari saree at the NMACC event

She posed with host Nita Ambani for an uber-glam picture

Gigi also dropped a photo with Shah Rukh Khan and sent the internet into a meltdown

She was also photographed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya

Gigi shared a glimpse of the grandeur that the NMACC inaugural ceremony boasted of

Thanks For Reading!

Alia Bhatt shines bright at Ambanis' NMAAC event in Mumbai
Find out More