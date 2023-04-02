Alia Bhatt shines bright at Ambanis' NMAAC event in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2023

Alia Bhatt graced the NMAAC cultural event in Mumbai that happened recently

She wore a stylish short off-shoulder gown to perform at the event

Posing for the cameras

Alia was also seen in a golden sleeveless gown in another look

She paired it with a neck touching jewellery that matched her outfit, and gold earrings

With her glamorous look, Alia simply looked like a fashion diva

Another look of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress will amaze you even more

This time she wore diamond necklace and earrings and kept her hairs tied

Alia's designer sequin silver saree makes every girl's dream wardrobe

