 Who Was Vijay Kadam? All About Veteran Marathi Actor Who Died Due To Cancer At 67
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Was Vijay Kadam? All About Veteran Marathi Actor Who Died Due To Cancer At 67

Who Was Vijay Kadam? All About Veteran Marathi Actor Who Died Due To Cancer At 67

On August 11, Marathi actor Vijay Kadam passed away at his residence in Mumbai’s Andheri at the age of 67.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam breathed his last on August 11, 2024, at his residence in Mumbai’s Andheri at the age of 67 due to cancer. According to media reports, the actor had been battling cancer for several years.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his friend and actoractor,Kadam is survived by his wife and son. The actor's last rites will be held on Saturday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium in Andheri.

FPJ Shorts
Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: A Detailed Urban Scrambler Comparison
Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: A Detailed Urban Scrambler Comparison
Saraswati Saree Depot Opens IPO On Aug 12: Price Band To Listing Date All You Need To Know
Saraswati Saree Depot Opens IPO On Aug 12: Price Band To Listing Date All You Need To Know
Vinesh Phogat Appeal Update: CAS To Give Verdict At 9.30 PM IST Tonight After Wrestler's Demand For Joint-Silver At Paris 2024 Olympics
Vinesh Phogat Appeal Update: CAS To Give Verdict At 9.30 PM IST Tonight After Wrestler's Demand For Joint-Silver At Paris 2024 Olympics
'28% Tax Is Daylight Robbery': X User’s Viral Post On GST Levied For Air Conditioners Ignites Debate; Netizens React
'28% Tax Is Daylight Robbery': X User’s Viral Post On GST Levied For Air Conditioners Ignites Debate; Netizens React
Read Also
Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Dies After Battle With Cancer At 67
article-image

Further, Jaywant described Kadam, saying, "He was extremely talented. From Marathi cinema to Hindi films, he explored different kinds of projects in his decades-long career. It's impossible to find an actor like him again. His death has left a void in the industry. He's like my family."

Kadam is survived by his wife and son. The actor's last rites will be held on Saturday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium in Andheri.

Read Also
Seema Deo Funeral: Sons Abhinay & Ajinkya Bid Emotional Farewell; Jaaved Jaaferi & Others Attend
article-image

Who is Vijay Kadam?

Kadam was a prominent figure in Marathi films, serials, and dramas throughout the 1980s and 1990s. He earned acclaim for his stage performances in plays such as Turtur, Vichha Mazi Puri Kara, and Pappa Sanga Kunache.

His last role was in Ti Parat Aaliye, which was a Marathi horror serial. He made a comeback with this serial and he played the role of Baburao Tandel. The show was directed by Ankush Marode.

Read Also
Jab We Met Fame Divya Seth Shah's 23-Old-Year Daughter Mihika Dies Due To Seizure, Actress Pays...
article-image

Vijay was also known for his comedic roles in films like Chashme Bahaddar, Police Line, and Halad Rusli Kunku Hasala.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Abrar Qazi Looks Back At His 1st Acting Project Laila Majnu As Film Re-Releases After 6 Years: 'To...

Abrar Qazi Looks Back At His 1st Acting Project Laila Majnu As Film Re-Releases After 6 Years: 'To...

Uorfi Javed Announces Release Date Of Series Follow Kar Lo Yaar, Shares Quirky First Look: 'Everyone...

Uorfi Javed Announces Release Date Of Series Follow Kar Lo Yaar, Shares Quirky First Look: 'Everyone...

Kangana Ranaut Raises Voice Against Extremists To Protect Peace In Country Amid Bangladesh Crisis:...

Kangana Ranaut Raises Voice Against Extremists To Protect Peace In Country Amid Bangladesh Crisis:...

Abhishek Bachchan's Deepfake Video Announcing Divorce With Aishwarya Rai Goes Viral

Abhishek Bachchan's Deepfake Video Announcing Divorce With Aishwarya Rai Goes Viral

Who Was Vijay Kadam? All About Veteran Marathi Actor Who Died Due To Cancer At 67

Who Was Vijay Kadam? All About Veteran Marathi Actor Who Died Due To Cancer At 67