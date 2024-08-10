Who Was Vijay Kadam? All About Veteran Marathi Actor Who Died Due To Cancer At 67

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam breathed his last on August 11, 2024, at his residence in Mumbai’s Andheri at the age of 67 due to cancer. According to media reports, the actor had been battling cancer for several years.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his friend and actor Jaywant Wadkar. Kadam is survived by his wife and son. The actor's last rites will be held on Saturday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium in Andheri.

Further, Jaywant described Kadam, saying, "He was extremely talented. From Marathi cinema to Hindi films, he explored different kinds of projects in his decades-long career. It's impossible to find an actor like him again. His death has left a void in the industry. He's like my family."

Who is Vijay Kadam?

Kadam was a prominent figure in Marathi films, serials, and dramas throughout the 1980s and 1990s. He earned acclaim for his stage performances in plays such as Turtur, Vichha Mazi Puri Kara, and Pappa Sanga Kunache.

His last role was in Ti Parat Aaliye, which was a Marathi horror serial. He made a comeback with this serial and he played the role of Baburao Tandel. The show was directed by Ankush Marode.

Vijay was also known for his comedic roles in films like Chashme Bahaddar, Police Line, and Halad Rusli Kunku Hasala.