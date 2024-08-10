Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Dies After Battle With Cancer At 67

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam passed away after battling cancer on Saturday (August 10). He was 67. The actor breathed his last at his home. His last rites will reportedly take place in Mumbai.

Kadam courageously fought cancer for the past year and a half, however, after initially overcoming the illness, his health condition worsened as the cancer relapsed. Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Andheri, Mumbai.

Actor Ajinkya Deo informed about Kadam's death on social media. Taking to his X account, Deo wrote, "Sad to inform the demise of a very fine actor a dear friend Vijay Kadam May his soul rest in peace."

Kadam was a well-known Marathi actor celebrated for his contributions to the Marathi film and television industry. He had a prolific career spanning several decades and was admired for his versatile acting skills and his ability to portray a wide range of characters, from comedic to serious roles.

He also gained popularity for his work in various Marathi stage productions.

Some of his notable projects include Aanandi Aanand (1987), Tere Mere Sapne (1996), Dekhni Bayko Namyachi (2001), Revati (2005), Topi Ghala Re (2010), Bluffmaster (2012), Bhet Tuji Maji (2013) and Monkey Baat (2018).

Apart from films, Kadam has also acted in several Marathi TV series'. He starred in plays like Tur Tur, Pappa Sanga Kunache, Vichha Majhi Puri Kara and Sahi De Sahi.