Jab We Met Fame Divya Seth Shah's 23-Old-Year Daughter Mihika Dies Due To Seizure, Actress Pays Emotional Tribute

Divya Seth Shah, who starred opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met, shared that her 23-year-old daughter, Mihika Shah, passed away on August 5, 2024, in Mumbai. Mihika was the granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth.

According to India Today, Mihika developed a fever that led to a seizure. Divya took to her Facebook handle to reveal that a prayer meeting will be held for her daughter on August 8 in Mumbai.

The note read, “With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024."

The prayer meeting will be held at the Sindh Colony Club House in Mumbai. Mihika would have turned 24 in September of this year.

In July 2024, Divya had shared photos with her daughter, Mihika and her mother, Sushma, on her Instagram handle, with the caption, "DNA is the only Reality. Everything else is so much hard work. Thank you to the Mothership."

Last year, on Mihika's birthday, Divya shared a heartfelt note on her social media. Sharing a selfie, the actress wrote, "This Love Is a Given❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy Birthday @the_eye_in_the_wild_mihika_Go forth and Slay !"

In Jab We Met, Divya played the role of Shahid's on-screen mother.

The actress has been a part of several movies, including English Vinglish, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sir, Sardar Ka Grandson, and Article 370, among others.

Divya was last seen in the series, The Married Woman, directed by Sahir Raza. Starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead.

Veteran actress Sushma Seth, on the other hand, has played pivotal roles in films such as Dhadkan, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and others.