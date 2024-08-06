 Jab We Met Fame Divya Seth Shah's 23-Old-Year Daughter Mihika Dies Due To Seizure, Actress Pays Emotional Tribute
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJab We Met Fame Divya Seth Shah's 23-Old-Year Daughter Mihika Dies Due To Seizure, Actress Pays Emotional Tribute

Jab We Met Fame Divya Seth Shah's 23-Old-Year Daughter Mihika Dies Due To Seizure, Actress Pays Emotional Tribute

Divya Seth Shah took to her social media handle to confirm the death of her 23-year-old daughter, Mihika Shah.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

Divya Seth Shah, who starred opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met, shared that her 23-year-old daughter, Mihika Shah, passed away on August 5, 2024, in Mumbai. Mihika was the granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth.

According to India Today, Mihika developed a fever that led to a seizure. Divya took to her Facebook handle to reveal that a prayer meeting will be held for her daughter on August 8 in Mumbai.

The note read, “With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024."

Read Also
Ranveer Singh's RARKPK Co-Star Sheeba Sabir's Father Ajay Agarwal Dies, Actress Pays Emotional...
article-image

The prayer meeting will be held at the Sindh Colony Club House in Mumbai. Mihika would have turned 24 in September of this year.

In July 2024, Divya had shared photos with her daughter, Mihika and her mother, Sushma, on her Instagram handle, with the caption, "DNA is the only Reality. Everything else is so much hard work. Thank you to the Mothership."

Take a look at the photos:

Last year, on Mihika's birthday, Divya shared a heartfelt note on her social media. Sharing a selfie, the actress wrote, "This Love Is a Given❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy Birthday @the_eye_in_the_wild_mihika_Go forth and Slay !"

In Jab We Met, Divya played the role of Shahid's on-screen mother.

The actress has been a part of several movies, including English Vinglish, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sir, Sardar Ka Grandson, and Article 370, among others.

Divya was last seen in the series, The Married Woman, directed by Sahir Raza. Starring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in the lead.

Veteran actress Sushma Seth, on the other hand, has played pivotal roles in films such as Dhadkan, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Penguin OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's DC Series

The Penguin OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's DC Series

WATCH: Malaika Arora Flaunts ₹3.30 Lakh Luxury Tote Bag As She Steps Out In Mumbai

WATCH: Malaika Arora Flaunts ₹3.30 Lakh Luxury Tote Bag As She Steps Out In Mumbai

Who Is Arbaz Patel? All About Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Contestant Grabbing Eyeballs For Flirting With...

Who Is Arbaz Patel? All About Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Contestant Grabbing Eyeballs For Flirting With...

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli, Aarya Jadhao Get Into Ugly Physical Fight During Captaincy Task...

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli, Aarya Jadhao Get Into Ugly Physical Fight During Captaincy Task...

'Sad That She Was Attacked & Shamed': Director Onir Backs Boxer Imane Khelif Amid Paris Olympics...

'Sad That She Was Attacked & Shamed': Director Onir Backs Boxer Imane Khelif Amid Paris Olympics...