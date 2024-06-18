Ranveer Singh's RARKPK Co-Star Sheeba Sabir's Father Ajay Agarwal Dies, Actress Pays Emotional Tribute

Actress Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir's father, Ajay Agarwal, passed away on June 16, 2024. Earlier today, on Tuesday, she took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans.

She also revealed that a prayer meeting will be held on June 19, 2024, in Delhi. However, the cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Check out the post:

"We remember you with Pride and Gratitude. Shri Ajay Agarwal 20.07.1955 to 16.06.2024, S/O Late Shri Kedarnath & Smt. Kailashwati Agarwal. Prayer Meeting- Date: Wednesday 19th June 2024. Time: 4PM to 5PM. Venue: Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodhi Rd, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi, 110003. Kanchan Agarwal & Neera Agarwal Sheeba & Akashdeep Sabir Ambica & Vevak Gossain Aditi & Ambalik Agarwal. Grandchildren- Hriday & Bhavishya, Ivana & Armaan. Family & Friends," the note read.

The actress paid an emotional tribute to her late father by sharing unseen pictures with him on Instagram.

Take a look at it:

Sheeba has acted in several movies, including Hum Baja Bajaa Denge, Dum, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Pyar Ka Rog, among others.

The actress has also been a part of the television serials Kutumb, SauBhagyalaxmi, Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny, Naagin 6 and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

On the work front, Sheeba was last seen in Karan Johar's 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She played the role of Mona Sen. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.