Who Was Ramoji Rao? Know Everything About Ramoji Film City Founder & Media Baron Who Passed Away In Hyderabad

Founder of Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City and media baron Ramoji Rao passed away on Saturday morning (June 8). He was 87. According to media reports, Rao breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Hyderabad.

Rao was suffering from chronic illness and age-related health complications. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital on June 5 due to respiratory issues and high blood pressure.

Rao's legacy extends across various successful business ventures and media productions.

Everything you need to know about Ramoji Rao

Rao was born in November 1936, in Pedaparupudi, Andhra Pradesh's Krishna District. He started his career in the business world with a chit fund business, which laid the foundation for his future ventures.

In 1974, he launched Eenadu, which quickly became one of the most influential newspapers in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Eenadu's focus on regional issues and community news helped it garner a large readership.

Under Rao's leadership, Eenadu Group expanded to include a diverse array of media ventures including television (ETV), a film production company (Usha Kiron Movies), and several other regional newspapers and magazines.

In the year 1996, Rao founded Ramoji Film City near Hyderabad. Spanning over 2,000 acres. In fact, it holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest film studio complex in the world. Ramoji Film City includes numerous huge film sets, sound stages, and other entertainment options. Over the years, it has become a popular tourist destination as well as a hub for film production.

Rao received numerous awards and honours for his contributions to the fields of media and business. He was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2016.

The media baron was married to Rukmini Rao, and they were blessed with two sons. His younger son, Cherukuri Suman, died of leukemia in 2012.