Telangana: Media Baron Ch Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87

Media baron and founder of Ramoji Film City, Ch. Ramoji Rao, passed away early Friday morning after suffering a heart attack.

He was rushed to Star Hospitals in Nanakaramguda following the heart episode. Despite being put on ventilator support, he passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 87.

According to media reports, his body is being taken to Ramoji Film City. Ramoji Rao was a pioneer in the Telugu media industry, having launched the highly popular Telugu daily, Eenadu, which revolutionized vernacular journalism in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

PM-designate Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Ramoji Rao

Takinng to X, PM wrote, "The passing away of Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world. Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have had several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy condoled his death and said that his "remarkable contributions" to Telugu media and journalism are "commendable."

మీడియా మేరునగధీరుడిగా, సమాచార రంగంలో విలువలతో కూడిన నూతన ఒరవడులకు, ఎన్నో సంస్కరణలకు శ్రీకారం చుట్టిన మహనీయుడు శ్రీ రామోజీరావు గారు ఇక లేరని తెలిసి తీవ్ర విచారం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నాను.



నిబద్ధత, క్రమశిక్షణ, పట్టుదలతో పనిచేస్తూ.. ఎందరోమంది జీవితాల్లో వెలుగులు నింపిన రామోజీరావుగారి… pic.twitter.com/ck6doI8iqz — G Kishan Reddy (Modi Ka Parivar) (@kishanreddybjp) June 8, 2024

Taking to X, the BJP leader wrote, "I am deeply saddened to know that Mr. Ramoji Rao, who was a pioneer of media and introduced many reforms and values in the field of information, is no more. Working with commitment, discipline, and perseverance, Ramoji Rao's demise is a huge loss to the Telugu media sector, TV industry, and Telugu states. Praying to God for the peace of Ramoji Rao's soul, I offer my deepest condolences to his family members."

Preparations are in progress to transport Rao's body to his residence in Ramoji Film City. Family, friends, and well-wishers will pay their final respects.