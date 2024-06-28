 Who Plays Lord Krishna In Kalki 2898 AD? Actor Revealed
The face of the actor who plays Lord Krishna has not been revealed by the makers in the film, and only his silhouette has been shown in the scenes involving him

Updated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, released in theatres on June 27, and it opened with a bang at the box office. The dystopian drama, which draws its story from the epic Mahabharata, has intrigued fans, and it also shows an actor playing Lord Krishna for a brief part.

The face of the actor who plays Lord Krishna has not been revealed by the makers in the film, and only his silhouette has been shown in the scenes involving him. However, fans have dug up information about the actor, and have found out that it is none other than Tamil actor Krishnakumar.

After fans lauded Krishnakumar for his part, the actor took to his Instagram handle to pen a note, thanking everyone. "An absolute honour to be able to open an epic film, playing such a special character. Grateful," he wrote.

Fans also found out that the voice of Lord Krishna in the film was dubbed by Arjun Das. He thanked a fan who praised his work in the film by saying, "The credit doesn’t belong to me and should go only and only to @nagashwin7 & @SwapnaDuttCh."

Kalki 2898 AD begins with the story of the Mahabharata, when after the battle of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna curses Ashwatthama to immortality and also predicts about the birth of the 10th avatar of Vishnu, Kalki, in a dystopian world. The film tells the fictional story of a world 6000 years after the events of Mahabharata, and how forces unite to protect Deepika, who carries Kalki in her womb.

Kalki 2898 AD opened with a whopping Rs 95 crore at the Indian box office, thus becoming the highest Day 1 grosser in the history of Indian cinema. Besides Prabhas, Deepika and Big B, the film also stars Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and others in key roles.

