VIDEO: Deepika Padukone's Nearly-Naked Fire Scene In Kalki 2898 AD Leaked

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD hit the big screens on June 27 and it has garnered positive reviews from fans as well as critics. As per the early reviews, critics as well as the audience have praised the VFX of the film, directed by Nag Ashwin. Several pictures and clips of some of the scenes have also been leaked on social media. One of the videos shows Deepika's pregnant character walking through fire.

In Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika essays the role of Sumathi. She carries a child in her womb who will bring a nemesis for the evil forces in the world.

While other details about her character haven't been fully revealed by the makers, Deepika's character expected to be pivotal to the storyline.

In the now viral video, Deepika's character is seen walking through fire. As her clothes burn, she covers her chest with her hand.

Take a look at the clip here:

Fans were all praises for the actress' performance and a section of users called the fire scene 'iconic'.

"Finished Kalki’s 1st half... All I can say is…Deepika Padukone probably got THE MOST ICONIC scene of not only the movie (so far) but also her WHOLE CAREER! Your mind will completely be blown... Padmaavat nostalgia," a user wrote on X.

Another wrote, "Deepika walking through the blazing fire is the scene for the ages 🤯 @deepikapadukone is too good in #Kalki28989AD."

"The INTERVAL scene has to be the massiest sequence for an actress in INDIAN CINEMA .. I mean wow.. The entire theatre gasped like wow.. Thats cinema when wind blows and THE DEEPIKA PADUKONE walks through fire .. PEAK MASSY CINEMA," read another post.

We won finally. Her haters , neutral audience all praising DP for that pre interval fire scene, the way she carried her emotions while carrying the bump abs how she faced the obstacles .

The queen who ate all 🔥🔥🔥@deepikapadukone #DeepikaPadukone #Kalki28989AD — DP CRAzen (@Deepika_fan20) June 27, 2024

Deepika walking through the blazing fire is the scene for the ages 🤯 @deepikapadukone is too good in #Kalki28989AD #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/xgROCCWSU7 — TopGun (@AlphaQaLLL) June 27, 2024

Meanwhile, as Kalki 2898 AD hit the big screens, the makers urged fans to not share spoilers and clips from the movie on social media and give out spoilers.

"This is a journey of 4 long years and this is the story of immense hard work put in by Nag Ashwin and team. There was no stone unturned in bringing this story to a global scale. There was no looking back or compromising in the quality. Blood and sweat has been put in by the team to bring this forward," a note by the makers read.

They further said, "Let's please respect the cinema. Let's respect the craft. It's a humble request to not give out spoilers, give out minute by minute update or indulge in piracy and spoil the experience for the audiences."

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi epic set in a dystopian future. The film promises a blend of mythology and futuristic elements. Besides Prabhas, Deepika and Big B, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in key roles. Actors Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli and Vijay Deverakonda too have surprise cameos in the film.