All Cameos In Kalki 2898 AD: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur & Others Play Key Roles

By: Sachin T | June 27, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, released in theatres on June 27, Thursday
Director Nag Ashwin has pulled off one of the biggest casting coups of the recent times with some of the biggest names of cinema sharing the screen
Kalki 2898 AD boasts of a number of cameos, and while some where already revealed by the makers, others went viral after the film released in theatres
Superstar Kamal Haasan plays the role of the antagonist Yaskin in an extended cameo in the film
Fans were in for a surprise as Vijay Deverakonda emerged on the screen to play a short but important role
Not just Vijay, but Dulquer Salmaan too is seen playing a key cameo in the film
Mrunal Thakur too has a special cameo in the film, however, not much has been revealed about her role yet
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli plays an important role in Kalki 2898 AD and his stills from the film have gone viral
What came as the most unexpected surprise was the cameo of filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma, who seems to be playing Prabhas' aide
