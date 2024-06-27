Kalki 2898 AD Cast Fees REVEALED: Prabhas Halves His Paycheck, Deepika Padukone & Amitabh Bachchan Charge Same Amount

By: Sachin T | June 27, 2024
Nag Ashwin's futuristic magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and others released in theatres on June 27, Thursday
The film has been made on a mammoth budget of Rs 600 crores over the course of four years
As per reports, Prabhas, who usually charges Rs 150 crore for a film, almost halved his fee, and has charged Rs 80 crore from Kalki 2898 AD
Deepika Padukone who marks her Telugu debut with Kalki 2898 AD took home a paycheck of Rs 20 crore for her role of Sumathi
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the role of the fabled Ashwatthama in the film, also charged Rs 20 crore for the film
Kamal Haasan, who has an extended cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, was paid a remuneration of Rs 20 crore
Disha Patani charged Rs 2 crore for her role. Not much details have been revealed about her part yet
Kalki 2898 AD also has special cameos by Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan. Their remuneration has not been revealed by the makers