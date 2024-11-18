Who Is Yamini Malhotra? All About Bigg Boss 18's Wildcard Contestant & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to become even more exciting with the upcoming dhamakedaar entry of three new wildcards: Aditi Mistry, Edin Rose, and Yamini Malhotra. On Monday, November 18, the makers unveiled a new promo featuring the 3 ladies, and it looks like they are set to change the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, makers introduced two wildcard contestants a few weeks back, Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, who were last seen together in Splitsvilla 15.

Check out the new promo:

Ever since Yamini Malhotra's sizzling promo was released, fans have been eager to find out more details about her.

Who is Yamini Malhotra?

Yamini Malhotra is known for her role in the hit television serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she portrayed the character of Shivani Chavan; however, she quit the show. Her role was later taken over by Tanvi Thakkar.

This marks her return to Hindi television after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Yamini is a dentist turned actress. She is also an influencer Before acting, Yamini has been a part of several commercial advertisements for brands like LG Mobile, Goodknight, Club Mahindra, and Haier, among others. She also featured in several Punjabi songs.

Yamini has a strong social media presence, with 1 million followers on her Instagram handle. She also runs a YouTube channel called Yamini Malhotra’s World, which she launched in 2011 and currently has 76.3K subscribers.

Reportedly, Malhotra’s net worth is reportedly estimated at around 4 crore, attributed to her successful career in both acting and dentistry. Additonally, she also earns through social media and advertisements.

About Yamini's love life, she is currently single and identifies herself as a 'sapiosexual.'