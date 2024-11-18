 Who Is Yamini Malhotra? All About Bigg Boss 18's Wildcard Contestant & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Yamini Malhotra? All About Bigg Boss 18's Wildcard Contestant & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress

Who Is Yamini Malhotra? All About Bigg Boss 18's Wildcard Contestant & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress

Yamini Malhotra is set to enter Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant. Born in Delhi, she is known for her role as Shivani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In addition to her acting career, Yamini is a dentist. She boasts a strong social media presence with 1 million Instagram followers and identifies herself as a 'sapiosexual.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to become even more exciting with the upcoming dhamakedaar entry of three new wildcards: Aditi Mistry, Edin Rose, and Yamini Malhotra. On Monday, November 18, the makers unveiled a new promo featuring the 3 ladies, and it looks like they are set to change the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, makers introduced two wildcard contestants a few weeks back, Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, who were last seen together in Splitsvilla 15.

Check out the new promo:

Read Also
PM Modi's Ex-Personal Bodyguard Lucky Bisht REJECTS Bigg Boss 18 Offer: 'Trained To Not Reveal My...
article-image

Ever since Yamini Malhotra's sizzling promo was released, fans have been eager to find out more details about her.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding In Dausa (Video)
Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding In Dausa (Video)
Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Hearing To Plea Challenging Rashmi Shukla’s Appointment As DGP
Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Hearing To Plea Challenging Rashmi Shukla’s Appointment As DGP
RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight With Sena UBT & MNS
Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight With Sena UBT & MNS

Who is Yamini Malhotra?

Yamini Malhotra is known for her role in the hit television serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she portrayed the character of Shivani Chavan; however, she quit the show. Her role was later taken over by Tanvi Thakkar.

This marks her return to Hindi television after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Yamini is a dentist turned actress. She is also an influencer Before acting, Yamini has been a part of several commercial advertisements for brands like LG Mobile, Goodknight, Club Mahindra, and Haier, among others. She also featured in several Punjabi songs.

Read Also
Who Is Aditi Mistry? Everything About Bigg Boss 18's Wildcard Contestant & 24-Year-Old Fitness...
article-image

Yamini has a strong social media presence, with 1 million followers on her Instagram handle. She also runs a YouTube channel called Yamini Malhotra’s World, which she launched in 2011 and currently has 76.3K subscribers.

Reportedly, Malhotra’s net worth is reportedly estimated at around 4 crore, attributed to her successful career in both acting and dentistry. Additonally, she also earns through social media and advertisements.

About Yamini's love life, she is currently single and identifies herself as a 'sapiosexual.'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Yamini Malhotra? All About Bigg Boss 18's Wildcard Contestant & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin...

Who Is Yamini Malhotra? All About Bigg Boss 18's Wildcard Contestant & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin...

Sobhita Dhulipala To Wear Kanjivaram Silk Saree With Real Gold Zari For Wedding With Naga Chaitanya;...

Sobhita Dhulipala To Wear Kanjivaram Silk Saree With Real Gold Zari For Wedding With Naga Chaitanya;...

After Nayanthara's Explosive Open Letter, Dhanush's Lawyer Responds: 'Remove Video Within 24 Hours...

After Nayanthara's Explosive Open Letter, Dhanush's Lawyer Responds: 'Remove Video Within 24 Hours...

Who Is Aditi Mistry? Everything About Bigg Boss 18's Wildcard Contestant & 24-Year-Old Fitness...

Who Is Aditi Mistry? Everything About Bigg Boss 18's Wildcard Contestant & 24-Year-Old Fitness...

Anupamaa: AICWA Calls Crew Member's Death 'Institutionalised Murder' Due To Negligence, Demands ₹1...

Anupamaa: AICWA Calls Crew Member's Death 'Institutionalised Murder' Due To Negligence, Demands ₹1...