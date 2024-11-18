 Who Is Aditi Mistry? Everything About Bigg Boss 18's Wildcard Contestant & 24-Year-Old Fitness Influencer
Aditi Mistry is a model and fitness influencer. Struggling with weight issues in the past, she committed to fitness and adopted a disciplined gym routine and a healthy lifestyle. She often talks about the challenges she faced and how fitness changed her life. The 24-year-old was previously rumoured to be dating actor-turned-fitness entrepreneur Sahil Khan

Aditi Mistry, a model and well known fitness influencer, is all set to enter Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant. After Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee, Aditi will step inside the house along with two other wildcard contestants -- Yamini Malhotra and Edin Rose.

One name which has been making headlines among them is Aditi Mistry and fans are eager to know everything about her.

Who is Aditi Mistry?

Aditi is a celebrated model and fitness influencer. Struggling with weight issues in the past, she committed to fitness and adopted a disciplined gym routine and a healthy lifestyle that not only helped her lose weight but also boosted her confidence. She documented her journey on social media and motivated people to embrace wellness.

On Instagram, Aditi often talks about the challenges she faced and how fitness changed her life.

With a strong fan following of over 2.4 million on Instagram, Aditi has established herself as a fitness trainer and entrepreneur. She owns the Aditi Mistry Official App, which provides fans with exclusive glimpses into her life and fitness journey.

According to media reports, Aditi's net worth is around Rs 5 crore. He majorly earns from modeling, influencer work, fitness training, and app.

Aditi was reportedly born and brought up in Ahmedabad. Her father is an entrepreneur, and her mother is a homemaker.

The 24-year-old influencer was previously rumoured to be dating actor-turned-fitness entrepreneur Sahil Khan.

