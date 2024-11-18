 Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra & Chum Darang Acknowledge 'Liking' Each Other, Former Says, 'I Like Her A Lot'
Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang have finally acknowledged liking each other in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 18. In a conversation with Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer acknowledged liking Chum 'a lot.' The Badhai Do actress also finally accepted her feelings for Karan Veer.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
While this season of Bigg Boss of is going ahead to be one of the most popular ones, one flavour that the viewers definitely missed was that of love. As of now, the viewers of the controversial reality show have seen Karan Veer Mehra's budding feelings for co contestant Chum Darang. However, the Badhai Do actress stirred clear from the same.

However, in the episode of the show last evening, Karan Veer Mehra finally admitted his feelings for Chum. Well, during a certain task where the contestants had to guess who must have said a particular statement about them, a statement of Shrutika where the actress stated that Karan does not deserve Chum was revealed to him. He had to guess who must have said the same and he, guessing it right, pointed out at Shrutika. Shrutika then had to drink a bitter shot as per the rules of the game. However, when she drank this shot, she once again teased the actor and asked him if he really loves Chum. Admitting to the same, Karan said, ''Sabse love karta hu, Chum se thoda zyada karta hu.''

Post the task, in a conversation with Shilpa and Chum, Karan yet again confessed his feelings for the actress. When Shilpa asked both Chum and Karan about their hesitation, the actor accepted the same and stated that if he meets Chum outside, they can chill. Further, he also asked Chum why is she not considering his feelings for her. Bursting out in laughter, the Badhai Do fame asked Karan why was he nervous. She then revealed that she too is nervous.

Talking to Shilpa, Karan then went ahead to add, ''She (Chum) also likes me a lot.'' Replying to the same, Chum said, ''I like everyone.'' Chiming in, Shilpa then asked Chum to not shut doors just because she is in a show.

Karan then went ahead to once again say, ''I also like her a lot and she also likes me, I know.'' Shilpa agreed to the actor's statement. Post which, Chum, acknowledging her feelings said, ''Yes.''

For the uninformed, Karan Veer Mehra was married to Nidhi Seth and later got divorced in 2023. Before this, he was married to his childhood sweetheart Devika and they parted ways after 9 years of their marriage.

