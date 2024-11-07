'Male Ego Gets Hurt': Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra Opens Up On Divorce With Second Wife Nidhi Seth

Karan Veer Mehra, who is currently making headlines with his stint in Bigg Boss 18 was once in the news for his two failed marriages. The actor, who got married for the second time in the year 2020 to his then costar Nidhi Seth, had once opened up on his divorce with the actress and had called it a hasty decision.

In an interaction with Kashish Kapoor, Karan revealed beleiving that his second marriage would last. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner further revealed that the end of his marriage with Nidhi did hurt him. The actor also called it a hasty decision, stating that things could have been handled better.

Karan says, ''Then it starts with small things, then it goes on and on. And then it's a small thing, then the male ego gets hurt. Then you say it. Managing it is crucial, but we just didn't have that level of understanding.''

Karan, who got married to Nidhi in 2020, during the covid lockdown, revealed how the second and third lockdown further worsened things for his marriage. On the other hand, Nidhi, in one of her media interactions earlier had called her marriage to the Pavitra Rishta fame the biggest mistake of her life.

Before Nidhi, the actor was married to Devika Mehra, who happened to be his childhood sweetheart. Their marriage lasted for 8 years. However, they parted ways in the year 2019.