 Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Gives New Name To Karan Veer Mehra, Calls Him ‘Jalan Veer’
In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Vivian Dsena was seen addressing Karan Veer Mehra as Jalan Veer Mehra after the actor passed by during a conversation the former was having in the garden area of the house.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra, who had been best of friends outside the Bigg Boss 18 house are currently at loggerheads in the show. Started off as a small arguement, the actors are now clearly seen addressing and accepting their ongoing rift.

For the uninformed, Ravi Kishan also questioned Karan Veer’s stands in the Bigg Boss house and stated that the actor is appearing unclear and is also playing from the back foot .

