Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Gives New Name To Karan Veer Mehra, Calls Him ‘Jalan Veer’

Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra, who had been best of friends outside the Bigg Boss 18 house are currently at loggerheads in the show. Started off as a small arguement, the actors are now clearly seen addressing and accepting their ongoing rift.

In the episode of the show tonight, when Ravi Kishan called the bond of Avinash, Eisha, Alice and Vivian one of the most genuine bonds in the house, the actors were seen discussing about the same in the garden area. During their conversation, Karan Veer walks inside the garden area, post which, Vivian asks Alice, Avinash and Eisha to not talk about the same. Eisha then calls Karan Veer Mehra as Jalanveer Mehra softly. However, when Karan Veer passes by, Vivian tells the actor that he has a new name for him. When Karan Veer enquires, Vivian loudly addresses the actor as ‘Jalan Veer Mehra.’ Listening to which, Karan Veer says, “Sab toh tu hi hai, Laadla bhi tu, toing bhi tu.”

For the uninformed, Ravi Kishan also questioned Karan Veer’s stands in the Bigg Boss house and stated that the actor is appearing unclear and is also playing from the back foot .