‘Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra Are Image Conscious, Shrutika Arjun Is Unnecessarily Targetted’: Digvijay Rathee On Current Game Of Bigg Boss 18 Contestants (Exclusive)

Digvijay Rathee, who is currently seen as a wild card entrant in Bigg Boss 18, got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal before entering the show. The Splitsvilla 15 fame, opening up on the current game of the contestants in the show went ahead to state that the contestants are very image conscious and that no one is playing a good game in the show.

We asked Digvijay his views on the current game of the Bigg Boss 18 contestants and the actor said, “Honestly, I think the game has not even begun right now. There is no game. The contestants are image conscious and are not able to pour their hearts out and be their true selves on the show.”

Upon being asked who according to him is image conscious right now, the Bigg Boss 18 wild card entrant said, “I think Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra are very image conscious. I also think that the couple, Arfeen Khan and Sara are also very very image conscious according to me.”

Digvijay then expressed his liking towards Shrutika Arjun and said, “I think Shrutika is being targetted unnecessarily. According to me, she is a very sweet and a very pure hearted person. Everybody unnecessarily call her irritating and fake. I think she is very sweet. I would really like to take a stand for her and defend her in the game.”

For the uninformed, Digvijay rose to fame with his stint on Splitsvilla 15. Very close to the finale of the show, his partner Kashish Kapoor chose money over the trophy, as a result of which, he too was evicted from the game, leaving every one including Sunny Leone teary eyed.