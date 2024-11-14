 Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra will be seen breaking down in tears after he failed to stand up for Chum Darang during her spat with Chahat Pandey in the Time god task today.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 12:39 AM IST
article-image

Karan Veer Mehra, who is going ahead to be one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 18, will be seen breaking down in tears in the upcoming episode of the show.

Well, in the episode of the show tonight, Chum Darang was seen getting into a nasty spat with Chahat Pandey during the time god task in the show. However, Chum’s close friend Karan did not intervene or stand up for the Badhai Do actress during the spat and the task as well. I’m the episode of the show tomorrow, when Karan will be seen confronting the actress on the same, Chum will go ahead to tell Karan that it is difficult to trust him. The actress will state that his words and actions do not match and hence it is difficult to trust him.

Karan will later be seen speaking about this to Shilpa Shirodkar. The Pavitra Rishta actor will be seen telling Shilpa that he was unable to stand up for his friend when she needed it the most. The actor then states that he is a 45 year old man and that he is ashamed that he could not even take a stand. Karan says, “45 saal ka aadmi hoon yaar main, aur main apne dosto ke liye khada bhi nahi ho paya. Main deserve hi nahi karta friendship.” Saying this, the actor broke down in tears.

For the uninformed, Karan Veer is being constantly shipped with co contestant Chum Darang in the show. However, the Badhai Do actress is very clear of not having any feelings for the actor.

