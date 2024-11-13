 Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Calls Digvijay Rathee A ‘Background Artist,’ Says THIS About Karan Veer Mehra
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Calls Digvijay Rathee A ‘Background Artist,’ Says THIS About Karan Veer Mehra

In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, while Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun and Chum Darang were seen confronting each other on their issues, Digvijay Rathee’s involvement in the conversation made Vivian Dsena call him a ‘junior artist.’

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:46 AM IST
article-image

Vivian Dsena and Digvijay Rathee’s banter on Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 18 has been a prominent one ever since the latter entered the show as a wild card contestant. While Digvijay has time and again openly expressed his dislike towards the Madhubala fame, Vivian too is often seen giving it back to Digvijay.

article-image

In the episode of the show today, when Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra and Shrutika Arjun were having a conversation, Digvijay too was present at the scene. While the trio were communicating about their differences, Digvijay was trying to meddle and calm them down. On the other hand, Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra were seen observing all of this from far away. It was during this observation that Vivian Dsena went ahead to call Digvijay a background artist. Vivian and Avinash both came on the conclusion that Digvijay is unnecessary trying to be included in the conversation, however, he is appearing to be a mere background artist. Post this, Vivian also went up to Shilpa Shirodkar to discuss the argument and explaining the argument called Karan Veer the ‘director’ of the scene. While Shilpa remained clueless about what was Vivian trying to tell, the Madhubala fame concluded by saying that all four of them are just acting.

article-image

For the uninformed, Shrutika Arjun was seen accusing Karan Veer and Chum of not taking a stand for her. During this confrontation, the actress lost her calm and also broke down in tears.

