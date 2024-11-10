Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly REACTS To Trolls Claiming Actor Consumes Gutka: 'He Imports His Tobacco Because It's Organic'

Television actor Vivian Dsena, currently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 18 and has become Time God for the second time after no winner was declared between Digvijay Singh Rathee and Karan Veer Singh during a task. While Vivian is locked inside the house, his second wife Nouran Aly continues to support him and defend him against trolls on social media.

Recently, she responded to a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, who trolled him for his 'looks', for his 'teeth' and falsely claimed that the actor consumes gutka.

Nouran said, "The man that imports his Tobacco and uses a certain brand only because it's organic tobacco will go and consume these things !!..What is wrong with ppl seriously. The problem is they have zero sense n their talk, just carrying one word and spreading it stupidly and Blindly."

While she slammed another user for claiming that Vivian destroyed himself by smoking, drinking and consuming gutka. The user said, "#VivianDsena Destroyed Himself Completly By Smoking A Lot + Drinking Lot + By Eating Gutka. Literally He Has Made Joke Of Himself. #AvinashMishra Is Best Player now it's done of bigg Boss I won't see it from now because it's being borring i can't see criminal #RajatDalal too."

In response, Nouran added, "And you r living with him or us to decide that he does all these things u r claiming right... anyone can come here n say anything he wants n get away with it because of so called freedoms of speech."

Vivian was earlier married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013. Later, the couple filed for divorce in 2021.

Following his divorce in 2021, Vivian married to Egypt-based journalist Nouran Aly. He is also a father to three daughters—one biological daughter and two stepdaughters from Nouran's previous marriage.