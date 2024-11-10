Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee Pulls Kashish Kapoor’s Leg & Teases Her With Avinash Mishra’s Name, Latter Flusters

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee who went ahead to be at loggerheads post their stint on Splitsvilla 15 are slowly rekindling their old friendship in the Bigg Boss 18 house, which they entered as wild card contestants recently. In the last few episodes of the show, Kashish was seen speaking about Avinash Mishra’s physique to Shilpa Shirodkar and went ahead to call the actor a ‘snack.’

Well, this was brought up by Ravi Kishan in the Sunday special episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight. Ravi was seen teasing Kashish as he spoke about her conversation about Avinash Mishra and in this conversation, he also told Digvijay ‘Acha hua ab Tumhare peeche nahi hai, Kyunki ab Avinash ke peeche hai.’ Post the episode, when Kashish went up to Digvijay to clear this statement, she was seen expressing her anger on Digvijay not saying a word when this statement was made. She clarified that she is behind no one. However, Digvijay pulled Kashish’s legs and teased her with Avinash’s name, stating, that it is okay if she likes him. However, Kashish, who was smiling from ear to ear dismissed this statement of Digvijay and said that she likes no one as of now.

In one of the past episodes of the show, when Sara Arfeen Khan had lost her calm on Avinash Mishra, Kashish stood firm to defend the Titli fame and also went ahead to state that she is looking at Avinash because she is admiring his face.