 'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardasht Nahi Ho Raha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 18, Kashish Kapoor will be finally seen confronting Digvijay Rathee on their fallout in their previous reality show; Splitsvilla 15. In this confrontation, Kashish will be seen telling Digvijay that she is unable to bear his cold treatment and that the guilt of wronging him has been eating her up.

Updated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image

Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Rathee, currentlly locked in the Bigg Boss 18 house as wild card contestants go back to turning foes on their show Splitsvilla 15 after the former chose money over the trophy. After this decision of Kashish, Digvijay too lost out on the trophy, which broke him down. Ever since then, both Kashish and Digvijay have been at loggerheads with each other.

article-image

In an upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 18, Kashish can be finally seen confronting Digvijay on the said topic. Kashish is seen asking Digvijay why did he call her selfish. Replying to which, Digvijay states that it is because she is selfish. Further, the Splitsvilla 15 fame states that when a person is right, he does not feel anything. But when a person is wrong, they do. She states that it has been more difficult for her. Kashish says, ''Don't you think ki mere ko bhi lag raha hoga kuch na kuch kahin na kahin? Jab insaan sahi hota hai usko nahi lagta hai. Mere liye it was more difficult.''

Replying to Kashish, Digvijay tells her how she pulled him down further after the episode aired. She then reveals to him that his cold treatment towards her ate her up and that she expected him to fight with her. ''Main tujh se bol nahi sakti ki tum overnight mere pe bharosa kar lo. cause the guilt has been eating me for a long, long time. Insaan overnight nahi badal jaata hai,'' says Kashish.

article-image

Digvijay, replying to the Splitsvilla 15 fame says, ''Tu over night hi badli thi. Itna tha bond humara ke tu mere liye itna khush ho rahi thi, uss ke baad tu ne wo cheez kari.'' Getting teary eyed, the actress then replies saying, ''Tujhe farak hi nahi padd raha tha na. I wanted you to fight. Mujhe bardasht hi nahi horaha tha tumhara ye cold treatment.''

Well, whether or not Kashish and Digvijay let bygones be bygones post this confrontation is something the ardent viewers of both Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 18 will await.

