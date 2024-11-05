 Bigg Boss 18: ‘My Perfume Is Pretty Expensive..,’ Says Eisha Singh To Kashish Kapoor On ‘Insecurity Ki Boo’ Comment
In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Kashish Kapoor and Eisha Singh were seen getting into an ugly spat after the two had a disagreement over something that was being said to Rajat Dalal.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 02:45 AM IST
In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Eisha Singh found herself in a heated exchange with fellow contestant Kashish, a promo of which had been doing rounds on the internet. The disagreement started when Digvijay was confused about a recent “U-turn” incident, and Rajat stepped in to explain the situation.

While explaining, Rajat made indirect comments aimed at Eisha, saying, “Kuch meal ke swaad ke upar rishte tod dete hai and kuch bhi baat ho kisi kii bhi sunke maan lete hai aake kuch nhi khete.” To this, Eisha responded sharply, “At least mai pith piche khanjar tho nahi ghopti.” As Eisha and Rajat spoke, Kashish chimed into the conversation to defend Rajat and then said, that no one should speak about another person’s character.

However, when the clash between the two ladies escalated, Kashish accused her of being ‘insecure.’ Replying to the Splitsvilla 15 fame, Eisha said, “Yeah, my perfume is pretty expensive anyway. You are calling it insecure? I like it.“

Throughout the argument, while Kashish kept calling Eisha ‘mean’ and a ‘wannabe,’ Eisha continued to stand her ground against Kashish too. The actress even went ahead to throw a taunt at the Splitsvilla 15 fame, suggesting that Kashish might be trying to create drama because she currently lacks connections in the house.

