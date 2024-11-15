 PM Modi's Ex-Personal Bodyguard Lucky Bisht REJECTS Bigg Boss 18 Offer: 'Trained To Not Reveal My Identity'
PM Modi's Ex-Personal Bodyguard Lucky Bisht REJECTS Bigg Boss 18 Offer: 'Trained To Not Reveal My Identity'

Former Indian spy and NSG commando, Lucky Bisht, has turned down the offer to participate in the reality show, Bigg Boss 18. "As a RAW agent, our lives are often shrouded in secrecy...We’re trained to never reveal our identity, personal lives," he said. Bisht served as the personal guard to PM Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Former Indian spy and National Security Guard commando, Lucky Bisht, revealed that he was offered to participate in the reality show, Bigg Boss 18, but he turned it down. Bisht once served as the personal bodyguard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite a lucrative offer, Bisht refused to participate in Bigg Boss 18, as he cannot reveal several aspects of his life on national television. In an official statement via his spokesperson, he said, "As a RAW agent, our lives are often shrouded in secrecy and mystery, and very few people ever know the true details of who we are. We’re trained to never reveal our identity or personal lives, and I’ve adhered to that. It’s a choice I made, and I am glad that people are understanding and supportive of it."

He also shared that he held several rounds of discussions with the team of Bigg Boss 18 as well as his own team, but the latter advised him against participating in the reality show.

Who is Lucky Bisht?

A well-known Indian sniper and RAW agent, Bisht earned the title of India's Best National Security Guard commando in 2009. He served as the security officer for Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Bisht was also a part of the security detail for US President Barack Obama when he visited India in 2010.

In 2011, Bisht was arrested and jailed after his name cropped up in connection with the twin murder case of Raju Pargai and Amit Arya at the Nepal border in Uttarakhand.

However, in 2018, he was acquitted of all charges in the case citing "insufficient evidence". He then quit the special forces and decided to pursue a career in Bollywood as a screenwriter and filmmaker.

