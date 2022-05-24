Lucky Bisht - a prisoner or a patriot? Prolific writer S Hussain Zaidi delves into this dilemma in detail

An expert and experienced, S Hussain Zaidi sat down and spoke with Lucky Bisht, who is notoriously famous for being a prisoner no one wants to put behind bars. Yes, you read that right!

It is the first time Lucky Bisht sat down to publicly discuss his life, a breeding ground of speculations and hearsays. When S Hussain Zaidi invited him to talk about his life on his immensely popular YouTube channel, Lucky Bisht immediately agreed.

S Hussain Zaidi is India's most prolific crime writer and a former investigative journalist. His documentation about the dark, gory crimes is well reflected in the books he has penned after deep thought and research.

Naturally, S Hussain Zaidi found Lucky Bisht a fascinating story yet to be told. Therefore, Lucky Bisht did not hesitate to disclose his life to him.

In a 50-minute video, S Hussain Zaidi delves into deep questions surrounding Lucky Bisht's personality - Is he an underworld mafia? Is he a superspy?

Lucky Bisht also candidly talks about his motivation to join the security squad, aspects of his training, his early retirement and how he continues to be a self-disciplined human.

This interview can be seen at - https://youtu.be/W6fimdsjRV4.

This video will also set the base for S Hussain Zaidi, who has decided to write a book on the life of Lucky Bisht.

The video has gathered a lot of attention, and people are glad to see a whole other side of Lucky Bisht. Comments have poured in supporting and lauding Lucky Bisht and his courage to be vulnerable with the nation.

A grateful Lucky Bisht says, "I have been living around various speculations and gossip about my life, and I never felt the need to justify my actions. But this conversation with Hussain Zaidi Sir made me realise that I owe the nation my story, and then they shall be the judge of it. I have nothing to hide. I am forever thinking about helping society through some medium or the other. I am mighty grateful to Hussain Zaidi Sir, who will take out time and write a book on my life and pursuits. It is a huge honour for me."

After serving in the Indian Army and the National Security Guard for a good period, Lucky Bisht realised that there is a trove of stories that the public misses out on. He observed people and their talent that might never see the door of Bollywood simply because they lack the means. He understood his role in this and immediately ventured to Bollywood.

He launched his own production house by the name Lucky Commando Films (LCF) in 2019. His production house is a hub of creativity and innovation. Stories and ideas that might miss the attention of others are brainstormed here and executed to excellence. Ideas that are forgotten are brought to reality. New talent is launched and encouraged. Interesting stories are given out to the public. Faith in cinema is restored.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 07:19 PM IST