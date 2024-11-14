Kardashian Sisters Kim, Kendall & Kylie Approached To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18: REPORTS

This season of Bigg Boss is going ahead to be a roller coaster of twists and turns. With new concepts like the 'Time god' being introduced in the show, the makers of the controversial reality show are leaving no stones unturned in making this season of Bigg Boss a massive success amid the audience.

Well, the latest buzz surrounding the controversial reality show is the Kardashian sisters being approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 18 as guests. According to various media reports doing rounds on the internet, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have bee approached to be a part of the show as guests this season. Reports also state that the three of them are also very keen on participating in the show. If all goes well, Kylie, Kim and Kendall will be seen participating in the show this December. However, whether the sisters will be participating as guests or as contestants is something that is still under the wraps.

A source close to Bigg Boss 18, opening up on this move by the makers reveals the reason behind the same and states that the channel is aiming for international recognition with this move. The source states, "Bigg Boss is known for its drama, however, this season we want to add some real glamour. We're excited about the possibility of introducing the Kardashians to Indian audiences, giving a new twist to the show."

While there is still no official confirmation on the same, it is to be noted that international faces have been a part of the controversial reality show in the past too. Jade Goody, a contestant from Big Brother from Shilpa Shetty's season was earlier seen participating in the show. Pamela Anderson too went ahead to be a part of the show for a brief while.