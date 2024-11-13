 'My Heart Bleeds...': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Shrutika's Husband Arjun Raaj Comes Out In Support Of Actress After Former Being Left Alone By Karan Veer, Chum & Shilpa
Shrutika Arjun's husband Arjun Raaj, took to his X (formerly twitter) handle to come out in support of the actress after a picture of her sitting alone in the Bigg Boss 18 house went viral on the internet. While Shrutika can be seen sitting alone on a bed, her friends Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar can be seen having a laughter riot.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Shrutika Arjun is going ahead to be one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss 18. The actress, who hails from the Tamil industry is currently in the headlines post her recent fallouts with her co contestants on the show. Shrutika, who was seen breaking down in tears in the episode of the show last evening as she confronted Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang, has now found support in her husband Arjun outside the show.

article-image

Sharing a picture of the actress sitting alone on one bed whereas, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang can be seen having a laughter riot on the other bed, Arjun states that his heart is bleeding for his wife Shrutika. The actor, sharing this image writes that he cannot wait to pamper the actress. Arjun writes, ' heart bleeds to see you like this shru.. waiting to pamper you baby... I am there for u always.'

As soon as Arjun shared this picture, while some fans of the actress came out in support of her, others also slammed her recent behavior on the show. Siding by the actress, a user wrote, 'yes please. I felt so bad I think she needs you please take her away from this Arjun.'

Another user wrote, 'Stay strong, sir! This show is all about personalities and rising above challenges, and there’s no doubt that #ShrutikaArjun will emerge as a true warrior.'

article-image

A few users also feel that the actress is changing groups because she somewhere knows that the makers of the show are 'favouring' the other group. A user mentioning the same writes, 'Karma...she decided to switch grps..!! Evrytime #KaranVeerMehra goes aftr her 2 explain stuff and she shws arrogance !! She's also plyng game, knws who makers r favorng and hs alignd herself wth them..so stop plyng ths sympathy card !!''

For the uninformed, Shrutika was seen complaining to Karan and Chum about Shilpa Shirodkar's behaviour towards her and them not taking a stand.

