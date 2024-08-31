Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

Vishak Nair is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film Emergency, where he will portray Sanjay Gandhi, the son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana Ranaut stars as Indira Gandhi in the film, which is set against the backdrop of the emergency period in India.

Introducing Nair's character and first look, Kangana wrote, "Presenting the powerhouse of talent @nair.vishak as #SanjayGandhi; Sanjay was the soul of Indira … the man she loved and lost …"

Check it out:

Read Also Actor Vishak Nair Receives Death Threats After Confusion Over His Role In Kangana Ranaut's...

Who is Vishak Nair?

Born in 1992 in Kochi, Kerala, Vishak Nair spent his childhood in Sharjah. From a younger age, he was interested in filmmaking and later started making short films. He also has a degree in B.Tech.

Due to his passion for acting, he worked with The Little Theatre Chennai and other theatre groups in Chennai while working for Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

In 2016, Vishak made his feature film debut with the Malayalam film Aanandam, which earned him critical acclaim and established him as a household name in Kerala.

Later, he starred in several Malayalam movies like Chunkzz, Puthen Panam, Matchbox, Chembarathipoo, and Aana Alaralodalaral, among others.

In 2022, Nair made his Bollywood debut with Taapsee Pannu's film Shabaash Mithu, in which he played a supporting role.

He was also a part of Tejas, which starred Kangana in the lead, where he was seen essaying the role of Prashant.

Vishak tied the knot to Jayapria Nair in a ceremony held in Bengaluru in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Emergency features Anupam Kher as J P Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while Milind Soman will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.