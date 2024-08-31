 Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency
Vishak Nair will portray the role of Sanjay Gandhi in Emergency, which is slated to be released in cinemas on September 6, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:37 PM IST
article-image

Vishak Nair is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film Emergency, where he will portray Sanjay Gandhi, the son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana Ranaut stars as Indira Gandhi in the film, which is set against the backdrop of the emergency period in India.

Introducing Nair's character and first look, Kangana wrote, "Presenting the powerhouse of talent @nair.vishak as #SanjayGandhi; Sanjay was the soul of Indira … the man she loved and lost …"

Check it out:

article-image

Who is Vishak Nair?

Born in 1992 in Kochi, Kerala, Vishak Nair spent his childhood in Sharjah. From a younger age, he was interested in filmmaking and later started making short films. He also has a degree in B.Tech.

Due to his passion for acting, he worked with The Little Theatre Chennai and other theatre groups in Chennai while working for Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

In 2016, Vishak made his feature film debut with the Malayalam film Aanandam, which earned him critical acclaim and established him as a household name in Kerala.

Later, he starred in several Malayalam movies like Chunkzz, Puthen Panam, Matchbox, Chembarathipoo, and Aana Alaralodalaral, among others.

article-image

In 2022, Nair made his Bollywood debut with Taapsee Pannu's film Shabaash Mithu, in which he played a supporting role.

He was also a part of Tejas, which starred Kangana in the lead, where he was seen essaying the role of Prashant.

Vishak tied the knot to Jayapria Nair in a ceremony held in Bengaluru in June 2022.

article-image

Meanwhile, Emergency features Anupam Kher as J P Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while Milind Soman will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

