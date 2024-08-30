 Kangana Ranaut Claims CBFC Is Not Handing Over Emergency Certificate Despite Clearance: 'Determined To Go To Court'
Emergency is set to hit the silver screens on September 6, 2024

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
article-image

Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut says the censor board has not given the certificate to her for the upcoming movie "Emergency" and hopes that it comes on time otherwise she is determined to fight for it and go to court for her movie.

Talking about the film getting released on September 6, Kangana told IANS: "Hopefully. My film got cleared from the censor. And the day we were about to get the certificate, a lot of people did a lot of drama."

She feels that the censor board has "become very hesitant".

"There are a lot of issues with the censor as well. So I hope it gets released. Because suddenly, as they say, the carpet is pulled from someone's feet. I was very confident that I got the certification. But now they are not giving me my certificate," she added.

Kangana is determined to give a tough fight to protect her film.

article-image

"And it's getting too late. I hope the film comes on time. Otherwise, I am determined to fight for it. I am determined to even go to court to protect my film. To save my right as an individual. You can't change history and scare us by threats," she said.

"We have to show the history. An almost 70-year-old woman was shot 30-35 times in her house... Someone must have killed her. Now you want to show it. Because apparently, you think you can hurt someone. But you have to show the history. So how did she die?"

article-image

"So I said, let's put a plate on the wall that she died because she was shot in the sky. If they are going to suppress the voice of an artiste and my creative liberty. Some people have wielded their guns and we are not afraid of guns."

