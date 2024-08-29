Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Ex-Punjab MP For Disgusting 'Rape Experience' Comment: 'This Patriarchal Nation...'

Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann telling she has "lot of experience of rape". His statement has created a massive uproar on social media and Kangana has herself given a befitting reply. Mann made the comment while interacting with media persons about Kangana's recent controversial statement on farmers' protest.

Reacting to the video of the SAD leader, Kangana wrote on X, "It seems this country will never stop trivialising rape, today this senior politician compared getting raped to riding a bicycle no wonder rapes and violence against women for fun, is so deep rooted in the psyche of this patriarchal nation that it is casually used to tease or mock a women even if she is a high profile filmmaker or politician."

Take a look at her post here:

It seems this country will never stop trivialising rape, today this senior politician compared getting raped to riding a bicycle no wonder rapes and violence against women for fun, is so deep rooted in the psyche of this patriarchal nation that it is casually used to tease or… pic.twitter.com/ZHHWPEXawq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 29, 2024

In an earlier interview, Kangana had claimed that rapes took place and "bodies were hanging" during the farmers' protests, which invited severe criticism.

Reacting to it, the SAD Amritsar chief said on Thursday that one should check with the actress as to how rapes take place. "I don't want to say this but Kangana Ranaut has a lot of experience of rapes... You can ask her how rape happens so that people can be explained how rape happens," he said.

Mann went on to say that just like a person has experience of riding a bicycle, Kangana has the "experience of rapes".

A few days back, Kangana had triggered a row after she had stated that women were raped during the farmers' protest. She also called the protest a "conspiracy" and said that the US and China were involved in it.

Post her remark, even her party BJP distanced itself from the comment and stated that it was her personal opinion and not the party's view. Kangana later said in an interview, "I was reprimanded by the party leadership and that's fine with me. I do not think I am the final voice of the party."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Emergency, in which she will be seen as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. Besides playing the lead role, the actress has also directed the film which stars Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudry and others.