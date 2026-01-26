Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 26: Bhanu Asks Rajji's Help To Plot Against Mahadev & Family

Mahadev And Sons | Colors TV

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 26: Today's episode of Mahadev And Sons begins with Ashish once again returning home drunk. This leaves both Ketan and Dheeraj worried about their father's reaction. Meanwhile, Bhanu and her family celebrate, praising Vishwa for making Ashish addicted to alcohol. As Ashish comes home drunk, Mahadev slaps him.

Ashish continues, saying that he has lost everything and that things could have been saved if he had spoken up. Dheeraj steps in to say that his brother is not an alcoholic, but his heart has been broken. Ashish claims he was left heartbroken after being rejected for the manager's post at work. This leaves Mahadev questioning how his son could be so weak that a job has left him heartbroken. He then asks his son to stop drinking and breaks down in tears.

Vidya scolds her son Ashish, saying he has broken her heart and hurt her pride. Talking to her sons privately, she asks how a girl could mean more to them than their parents. Vidya continues to reprimand her sons for putting their father in such a state, warning that it could lead to something serious happening to him.

On the other hand, Bhanu is seen talking to Rajji, lamenting that while Mahadev has his family by his side, she has no one. Rajji cheers her up by praising the gajar ka halwa she made. Bhanu then recalls being left unmarried after her sister’s marriage and Mahadev's betrayal. As she worries about her future, Rajji reassures her that she will help in any way she can to ensure Bhanu’s happiness.

Bhanu then asks Rajji to keep an eye on Dheeraj. Meanwhile, Kammo arrives at her parents' house. Seeing how easily she manipulates her father to get money, Dheeraj and Ketan realize that she could also help with Ketan's love marriage. They convince her to visit Narmada's house by promising to take Ketan's Rishta.

When Kammo refuses to help, Ketan continues to receive calls from Narmada, leaving him worried about what to do. Dheeraj then decides to go to Narmada's house himself with the Rishta. The promo shows Dheeraj talking to Narmada's father. Meanwhile, Bhanu also goes to Narmada's house, asking her father to save her from Ketan and his family, claiming they are trying to force Narmada to run away.