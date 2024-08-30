Kangana Ranaut's Emergency To Get Banned In Telangana? Here's What We Know

Even before its release in theatres, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency has embroiled itself into controversies owing to the portrayal of Sikhs in the film. And now, the fear of a ban in Telangana looms over the film as the Sikh body in the state met high-profile government officials on Thursday.

As per reports, a delegation of the Telangana Sikh Society, led by former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, met government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir to discuss the portrayal of Sikhs in Emergency.

They submitted a report to the government, which stated that Emergency showed Sikhs as "terrorists" and "anti-nationals", and that it was offensive to the entire community. The letter also mentioned that the film might hamper the image of the community and its people.

Post the meeting, Shabbir conveyed the demands to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has now assured that the government will consider banning the film in the state after relevant consultation.

Emergency is set to hit the silver screens on September 6. It is based on the life and times of late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and Kangana will be seen playing the lead in the film.

Not just that, but Emergency is also directed by Kangana herself.

Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal, along with other Sikh bodies in different parts of the country, urged the Censor Board to review the film and demanded a ban on it.

Not just that, but Kangana has also been receiving death threats on social media, with people asking her to apologise and delete the scenes allegedly showing Sikhs in negative light in the film.