'Kangana Ranaut Has Lot Of Experience Of Rapes': Shiromani Akali Dal Leader's Disgusting Statement Creates Massive Uproar (VIDEO)

The chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Simranjit Singh Mann, was at the receiving end of severe backlash on Thursday after he reacted to actress-politician Kangana Ranaut's statement on the farmers' protest and said that she has "lot of experience of rape".

In an earlier interview, Kangana had claimed that rapes took place and "bodies were hanging" during the farmers' protests, which invited severe criticism. And reacting to it, the SAD Amritsar chief said on Thursday that one should check with the actress as to how rapes take place.

#WATCH | Karnal, Haryana: On BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut's remark on farmers' protest, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann says, "I don't want to say this but (Kangana) Ranaut has a lot of experience of rape and you can ask her how rape happens so that… pic.twitter.com/TK0vFyHOq1 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

"I don't want to say this but Kangana Ranaut has a lot of experience of rapes... You can ask her how rape happens so that people can be explained how rape happens," he said.

He did not just stop there but went on to say that just like a person has experience of riding a bicycle, Kangana has the "experience of rapes".

As soon as the video of his statement went viral, netizens slammed him for the crass remark on the actress and demanded strict action against him.

"This piece of crap must be given belt treatment by the police," a user wrote, while another stated, "You don’t like her statement on farmers protest, is okay but this is disgusting. People should not blindly follow people like him and Kangana. Shame on you man."

Kangana had triggered a row after she had stated that women were raped during the farmers' protest. She also called the protest a "conspiracy" and said that the US and China were involved in it.

Post her remark, even her party BJP distanced itself from the comment and stated that it was her personal opinion and not the party's view. Kangana later said, "I was reprimanded by the party leadership and that's fine with me. I do not think I am the final voice of the party."