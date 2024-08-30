Actor Vishak Nair Receives Death Threats After Confusion Over His Role In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: 'Check Your Facts'

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is just a few days away from its release. Malayalam actor Vishak Nair, who is a part of the political drama, recently took to his social media to issue a statement stating that he has been receiving death threats after confusion over his role in Emergency.

He mentioned that people have 'wrongly' believed that he is playing the role of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. "For the last few days, I have been receiving death threats, lewd messages and mentions from some people who wrongly believe that I have essayed the role of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in "Emergency". "

He added, "I would like to once again reiterate that I have played the role of SANJAY GANDHI in this film. Swipe right to find material supporting the same. I request the people in question to kindly check your facts before spreading hate and misinformation."

Check out Vishak Nair's official statement:

Recently, Kangana, who will play the role of Indira Gandhi in Emergency, revealed that the film has not yet been cleared by the censor board due to the sensitive theme of the film.

Sharing a video, Kangana said, "While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was delayed due to numerous death threats against members of censor board. This has put pressure on us not to depict the assassination of Mrs Indira Gandhi, Bhindrawale, and the Punjab riots in the film. This raises the question - what can I actually show in the film? That the film blacks out all of a sudden. This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for the state of things in this country."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and Satish Kaushik.