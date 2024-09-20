Who is Kenishaa Francis? All You Need To Know About The Singer & Jayam Ravi's Rumoured Girlfriend

Kenishaa Francis |

Actor Jayam Ravi shocked fans when he announced his separation with wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage on September 9. Soon after the announcement, fans speculated the reason being the split. Jayam Ravi is also rumoured to be dating Bengaluru-based singer Kenishaa Francis.

Who is Kenishaa Francis?



Kenishaa Francis is in the news because of her alleged relationship with Jayam Ravi. She rose to fame with the reality show The Stage as a finalist in 2015, and thus began her career as a vocalist. She was signed by South music label Pulse Craft. The singer is famous for her singles and LIVE performances.



She is known for singing in different languages, such as English, Tamil, and Hindi. Earlier, she had also stated that she is a licensed psychologist and a Latin dancer. Kenishaa made her debut in Hindi music with Blue Naina, produced by Zee Music. She has a fan following of 94K on Instagram. Kenishaa builds her great connection with South celebrities and singers. Some of her latest reposts on social media, featuring Jayam Ravi, have sparked interest among fans regarding their alleged relationship.



Is Kenishaa Francis The Reason Behind Jayam Ravi And Aarti's separation?

Rumours are rife that issues in Jayam Ravi and Aarti's married life emerged after the Ponniyin Selvan actor's frequent trips to Goa, allegedly with Kenishaa. The ex-couple also did not celebrate their wedding anniversary, as per the rumours.

As per the reports, in June, Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa were fined by traffic police in Goa for overspending. They were travelling in the same car.

Some reports also suggest that Jayam Ravi recently purchased a bungalow in Goa, with speculation linking Kenishaa to the transaction.

These developments have generated significant interest among fans, sparking curiosity about Kenishaa. However, there has been no confirmation made by Jayam Ravi and Kenishaa about the same.