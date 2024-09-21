Kenishaa Francis Finally Reacts To 'Horrible' Questions On Affair With Jayam Ravi

Singer Kenishaa Francis has slammed reports of her affair with Tamil actor Jayam Ravi. Ever since Jayam Ravi announced his divorce with Aarti, rumours were rife that he is dating Kenishaa. However, both of them have clarified that they are not dating each other. In fact, the actor also requested everyone to keep Kenishaa out of his life.

On Saturday (September 21), soon after Jayam Ravi spoke to media about the rumours, Kenishaa took to her Instagram story and shared her official statement.

Sharing Jayam Ravi's video, the singer wrote, "For all you beautiful people that have been asking me horrible questions without decency and respect - here's an answer. I hope this calms your heart and mind now."

Ria

Since the last few days, Kenishaa has been receiving hate on social media and some users also called her a 'homewrecker'.

A couple of days back, the singer shared a picture of herself in white casual outfit on Instagram and wrote, "I've normalised waking up happy for myself 🍀." Reacting to her post, a user wrote in the comments section, "Is Jayam Ravi safe with you?"

Kenishaa was in no mood to ignore the comment and she gave a befitting reply. According to a report in ETimes, the singer replied, "Are you safe with your parents? Are you safe with yourself and all your insecurities? Are you safe with all the friends you currently have around you? Are you a safe person to others in the first place? I wish you peace and love."

🗣️ "LIVE & LET LIVE" – A strong message from #JayamRavi urging everyone to respect his privacy!



💖 Let's spread positivity and respect their space🌸#BrotherAudioLaunch #Brotherpic.twitter.com/Sv01fl9pLD — Kollywood Now (@kollywoodnow) September 21, 2024

Earlier today, as Jayam Ravi stepped out for a film's promotional event, he informed media persons that there is no truth to the rumours of his affair with Kenishaa.

He said, "Live and let live. Don't drag anyone's name into this. People are saying random things. Don’t indulge in such acts. Let your personal life be personal. Kenishaa is a person who sang in 600 stage shows. She came up in life with her hard work. She is a healer who saved many lives. She is a licenced psychologist. Please don’t involve her in this."

In a shocking turn of events, days after Jayam Ravi announced separation from Aarti, the latter claimed that the decision was one-sided and was announced without her consent. In a long official note, which Aarti shared on social media on Wednesday (September 11), she stated that she was shocked to know about the announcement about their marriage.

On September 9, Jayam Ravi had mentioned in his statement that the decision of their separation was taken after "much thought" and "reflections."

Jayam Ravi and Aarti were married for 15 years. They are parents to two sons. Earlier this year, rumours of trouble in their marriage surfaced when Aarti deleted all photos of Jayam Ravi from her Instagram account.