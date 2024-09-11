Jayam Ravi's Wife Aarti Claims Divorce Was Announced Without Her Consent: 'I Was Shocked, Decision Is One-Sided'

Days after popular Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced separation from wife Aarti Ravi, the latter has claimed that the decision was one-sided and was announced without her consent. In a long official note, which Aarti shared on social media on Wednesday (September 11), she stated that she was shocked to know about the announcement about their marriage.

On September 9, Jayam Ravi had mentioned in his statement that the decision of their separation was taken after "much thought" and "reflections."

On the other hand, Aarti stated, "I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves."

She added, "For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one sided and does not benefit our family."

Aarti said that despite the "pain" this has caused her, she remained dignified and refrained from public comment.

"It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother, my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children. I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed. My focus remains on the well-being of our children and helping them navigate this difficult time with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood," she further wrote.

Soon after sharing the post on Instagram, Aarti turned off the comments and requested privacy.

Take a look at what Jayam Ravi had posted a couple of days back:

Grateful for your love and understanding.



Jayam Ravi pic.twitter.com/FNRGf6OOo8 — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) September 9, 2024

Jayam Ravi and Aarti have been married for 15 years. They are parents to two sons.

Earlier this year, rumours of trouble in their marriage surfaced when Aarti deleted all photos of Jayam Ravi from her official Instagram page.