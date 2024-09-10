Who Is Jasmine Masih? All You Need To Know About Badshah's Ex-Wife With Whom He Has A Daughter

Bollywood singer-rapper Badshah recently opened up on his ex-wife Jasmine Masih and daughter Jessemy, leaving his fans shocked. Netizens stated that they were not even aware in the first place that the rapper was married and had a child.

In a rare moment, Badshah spoke about his ex-wife and daughter during his appearance on the podcast, Prakhar Ke Pravachan. He revealed that they decided to part ways for the sake of their daughter, and that he does not get to meet Jessemy often now.

Who is Jasmine Masih?

Jasmine originally hails from Jalandhar, Punjab, but at present, she lives with daughter Jessemy in London.

Badshah and Jasmine reportedly met at a common friend's party and sparks flew between the two. After dating for a few months, the couple eventually got married in a Christian wedding ceremony in 2012, in the presence of their friends and family members.

Old photo of Badshah with ex-wife Jasmine Masih |

Even after Badshah tasted fame and success in Bollywood, Jasmine preferred to stay away from the limelight. In 2018, Badshah and Jasmine welcomed their first child, a daughter, whom they named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

Badshah and Jasmine's daughter, Jessemy |

Badshah and Jasmine were granted divorce in 2020. He recently shared that the couple tried everything to save their marriage, but they realised that their equation was not healthy for their daughter. "We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often as she lives in London," he said.

Badshah's relationship rumours with Hania Aamir

A few months ago, photos of Badshah hanging out with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir had gone viral, sparking rumours of the two dating. They were spotted together multiple times and people wondered if there was a cross-border love story brewing.

Badshah with Hania Aamir |

However, Badshah later clarified that he was not dating Hania and that the two were just very good friends. "I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I was, I would be away from so many of these rumours," he had said.