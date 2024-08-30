Rapper Badshah Takes Dig At Comedian Samay Raina's Show India's Got Latent: 'Downfall Is Real'

Rapper Badshah who has been the judge of the show India's Got Talent has taken a dig at Samay Raina's popular show India's Got Latent. He feels that the show is a downfall, this statement came right after the latest episode of the show in which comedian Naman Arora marks his victory.

Naman made some hilarious jokes and punchlines on the show that impressed the jury. However, it was all his talent and luck that night that made him win the episode. Samay even asked him to open his show in Mumbai on September 7. Rapper Badshah took to X and shared a tweet in which he wrote, "From India's Got Talent to India's Got Latent. The downfall is real."

From indias got talent to indias got latent. The downfall is real — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) August 30, 2024

As soon as he shared his view on X, netizens trolled the rapper for his remarks and shared that the show is entertaining and encouraging. One of the users wrote, "But Latent is way better."

Another user shared the video of the latest episode in which Naman Arora victory, and wrote, "It's Entertaining."

The third user commented, "Not everyone sees it as a downfall."

"Tu udhar judge hai isliye", the comment reads.

Badshah on the professional front is know for his best tracks Genda Phool, Paagal, Sanak, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Paani Paani, Garmi, Buzz, Players, and more. He was last sang for the film Ishq Vishk Rebound track Gore Gore Mukde Pe.

On the other hand, Samay Raina is a comedian, printing engineer, YouTuber, and chess enthusiast. He was the co-winner of the stand-up comedy contest Comicstaan 2. He and his friends offer a one-of-a-kind talent hunt with India's Got Latent. This presentation is sure to astonish and blow viewers with mind-blowing skills and completely unexpected talents.